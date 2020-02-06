3 Held, 500-quintal Polythene Seized in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after police and health department officials raided a warehouse where a large quantity of banned polythene was stored, an officer said.

Kaleem, Amanat and Shgaun were held after 1,200 gunny bags full of polythene were found at the warehouse in Kavi Nagar area on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

In another incident, a truck ferrying 450 gunny bags full of polythene was seized here, he said.

A total of 500-quintal polythene worth around Rs 1.5 crore has been confiscated, the officer said.

