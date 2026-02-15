New Delhi, February 15: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has stepped in to ensure medical treatment for jailed former prime minister Imran Khan after reports emerged that he has suffered an 85 per cent loss of vision in his right eye, a report has said. The court ordered authorities to form a medical team to examine and treat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, according to a report by Dawn. It also appointed lawyer Salman Safdar as amicus curiae and directed him to visit the former premier in jail to assess his health condition.

The move came after concerns were raised that his repeated complaints about deteriorating eyesight had not been addressed adequately. According to reports placed before the court, Mr Khan had been complaining since October about worsening vision, possibly caused by a blood clot. For more than three months, he was reportedly given only eye drops, which did not improve his condition. Requests to allow his personal doctors to examine him were not approved, and regular blood tests were also not conducted, the report stated. Wasim, Waqar Call for Imran Khan's Medical Care After Reports of Vision Loss in Prison.

As a result, a condition that might have been controlled with timely medical care has now led to a sudden and near-total loss of sight in one eye. Medical experts say that delayed diagnosis and treatment in such cases can cause permanent damage. The issue has now moved beyond questions of special or privileged treatment. Legal experts point out that providing proper medical care to prisoners is the state’s responsibility.

The attorney general has also acknowledged before the court that it is the government’s duty to ensure adequate healthcare for inmates. The case has drawn wider public attention because the affected individual is not only a former prime minister but also the head of a major political party. Pakistan’s political history shows that other leaders, including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, were hospitalised during their imprisonment and, in some instances, allowed to travel abroad for treatment on humanitarian and medical grounds. Imran Khan Health Update: Only 15% Vision Left in Right Eye, Says Former Pakistan PM to Supreme Court.

Observers say that similar standards should apply in this case as well. They argue that Mr Khan should be provided all necessary medical facilities and be allowed to consult doctors of his choice. Legal analysts also stress that political differences should not affect a prisoner’s right to healthcare. They note that every inmate is entitled to timely and adequate medical treatment under the law.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

