3 Held for Illegally Using Car with S.Korean Consulate Number Plate

Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested three persons on the charge of driving a high-end car illegally bearing a consular corps (CC) registration number on the roads of Kolkata defying the lockdown norms, an officer said.

The car bearing the CC registration number of the South Korea Consulate here was stopped by police at a naka check post at the junction of Russell Street and Middleton Street in central Kolkata at around 1.30 AM on Friday.

"When stopped the car and found them to be intoxicated. They claimed to be officials of the South Korean Consulate but could not produce any documents supporting their claims. We arrested them for defying the lockdown norms. They said they were returning from a party at a friend's place," he said.

It was found during investigation that the Consulate used the car till 2019, he said adding that the trio was using it bearing the CC number plate illegally since then.

The Consulate officials could not identify the three who were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the officer said.

When produced before a court, the three who were stated to be businessmen of the city, were remanded to police custody till May 4.

