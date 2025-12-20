As the year draws to a close, individuals and corporations are preparing to send their final communications of 2025. In an increasingly globalised world, the ability to extend season’s greetings across linguistic barriers has become a standard expectation for maintaining international relationships and adding personalisation. Your family, friends and colleagues residing in the other part of the world would love to receive personalised Happy New Year 2026 wishes and Season’s Greetings in their native language.

With the New Year, January 1, 2026, approaching, this guide provides a reference for standard translations, pronunciation, and etiquette to ensure messages resonate with recipients worldwide in various languages and cultures and how to say 'Happy New Year 2026' and ‘Holiday Greetings’ appropriately in different languages. Use these translated texts for professional emails, greeting cards, text messages, WhatsApp Messages, Instagram reels, status pics and animated GIFs.

A Reference for Global Wishes with Pronunciation of "Happy New Year 2026" and "Season's Greetings"

While English remains a dominant language in international business, linguistic experts note that conveying greetings and wishes in a recipient's native tongue signals respect and personalisation. The following table outlines the standard "Happy New Year 2026" and "Season's Greetings" phrases translated for major global languages for the holiday season.

Translation and Global Greetings Guide for Saying Happy New Year 2026 and Happy Holidays:

Language Happy New Year 2026 Pronunciation Season's Greetings / Happy Holidays French Bonne Année 2026 bun ah-nay Joyeuses Fêtes Spanish ¡Feliz Año Nuevo 2026! feh-leez an-yoh nweh-voh Felices Fiestas German Frohes Neues Jahr fro-hes noy-es yar Frohe Feiertage Italian Buon Anno bwon ah-noh Buone Feste Portuguese Feliz Ano Novo feh-leez uh-noh noh-voh Boas Festas Chinese (Mandarin) 新年快乐 (Xīnnián kuàilè) shin-nyen kwai-luh 节日快乐 (Jiérì kuàilè) Japanese 明けましておめでとう (Akemashite omedetou) ah-keh-mah-she-teh oh-meh-deh-toh 良いお年を (Yoi otoshi o) (Pre-Jan 1) Korean 새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Saehae bok mani badeuseyo) seh-heh bok mahn-ee bah-duh-seh-yo 행복한 휴일 보내세요 (Haengbokhan hyuil bonaeseyo) Russian С Новым Годом (S Novym Godom) s-noh-vym goh-dum С праздниками (S prazdnikami) Arabic سنة سعيدة (Sana Sa’eedah) sa-na sa-ee-da أعياد سعيدة (A’yad Sa’eedah) Hindi नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएँ (Nav Varsh Ki Shubhkamnaye) nav varsh kee shubh-kaam-naa-yen छुट्टियों की शुभकामनाएँ (Chuttiyon Ki Shubhkamnaye)

Crafting the Right Message for This New Year

Beyond translation, the tone of a holiday message is critical. Communication strategists suggest differentiating between professional networks and close personal contacts.

2026 New Year Wishes For Professional Connections

In a business context, brevity and neutrality are preferred. A professional greeting should acknowledge the past year's collaboration without being overly familiar.

"Wishing you a prosperous 2026. Thank you for your continued partnership in 2025, and we look forward to working with you in the new year."

2026 New Year Wishes For Friends and Family

Personal messages allow for more emotion and informality. These greetings often focus on gratitude and shared hopes for the future.

"Happy New Year! I’m so grateful for your friendship. May 2026 bring you as much joy as you’ve brought into my life."

Cultural Context and Timing of the 2026 New Year in Different Countries Around the World

When sending greetings internationally, it is important to recognise that not all cultures and countries celebrate the New Year on January 1 with equal weight. While the Gregorian New Year is recognised globally for civil and business purposes, many cultures place higher significance on traditional lunar calendars. For instance, the Lunar New Year, celebrated widely in China, Korea, Vietnam, and other Asian nations, and this year it will fall on February 17, 2026, marking the start of the Year of the Horse.

Additionally, specific nuances apply to certain regions. In Japan, for example, the phrase Akemashite omedetou is strictly used only after the New Year has begun; using it before midnight on December 31 is considered incorrect. Instead, Yoi otoshi o is the standard phrase to wish someone a good year ahead before the new year date changes.

When sending greetings internationally, timing and tradition matter:

Lunar New Year: The massive Lunar New Year (celebrated in China, Korea, Vietnam) falls on February 17, 2026 (Year of the Horse).

The massive Lunar New Year (celebrated in China, Korea, Vietnam) falls on (Year of the Horse). Japan: Use Yoi otoshi o before Jan 1st and Akemashite omedetou only after the clock strikes midnight.

Use Yoi otoshi o before Jan 1st and Akemashite omedetou only after the clock strikes midnight. Spain: The "Twelve Grapes of Luck" tradition at midnight remains a key cultural touchpoint.

The "Twelve Grapes of Luck" tradition at midnight remains a key cultural touchpoint. India: In India, the New Year is not a single event but a series of celebrations dictated by both the Gregorian calendar and regional lunar/solar traditions. While January 1st is widely celebrated in urban centres and the corporate world as the start of the civil year, cultural New Years are observed largely in the spring, coinciding with the harvest season.

For those connecting with Indian networks, acknowledging these regional dates in 2026 can add a layer of cultural depth to your relationship:

March 19, 2026 (Ugadi, Gudi Padwa): Celebrated primarily in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the new year, symbolized by hoisting a "Gudi" (flag) for victory and prosperity. In the south, Ugadi involves eating a mixture of six tastes (neem, jaggery, tamarind, etc.) to symbolize that life is a blend of joy and sorrow.

April 14, 2026 (Puthandu, Vishu, Baisakhi): A major date for several states. Tamil Nadu celebrates Puthandu (Tamil New Year), while Kerala observes Vishu (known for the Vishu Kani, an arrangement of auspicious items viewed first thing in the morning). In the north, Punjab celebrates Baisakhi as the solar new year and harvest festival.

April 15, 2026 (Pohela Boishakh): The Bengali New Year is celebrated in West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh. It is marked by cultural processions (Mangal Shobhajatra) and the settling of business books (Haal Khata).

November 10, 2026 (Diwali or Bestu Baras): For many business communities in North and West India (specifically the Marwari and Gujarati communities), the financial New Year begins on Diwali (specifically the day after, Bestu Varas), where old account books are closed and new ones opened.

As 2025 concludes, taking the time to tailor New Year 2026 greetings, whether through language, tone, or cultural awareness, remains one of the most effective ways to foster connection for the year ahead. Now, as the holiday season peaks, taking the time to verify these cultural and linguistic details about the New Year wishes in various countries, languages and cultures remains the most effective way to ensure greetings and wishes are received with the warmth intended.

