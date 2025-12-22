The grand finale of Miss Diva 2025 concluded with glamour, celebration, and the unveiling of a new generation of winners across beauty, fashion, and digital creativity. After weeks of competition, Avni Gupta was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2025, while Avani Kakekochhi won the title of Miss Diva Cosmo 2025. Both winners will now represent India at Miss Supranational 2026 and Miss Cosmo 2026 on the global stage. The event also highlighted Miss Diva’s creative categories. Aishwarya V from Chennai won Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2025 for her innovative designs, while Monica D’Souza from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, took home the Miss Diva Content Creator 2025 title, showcasing the growing power of digital storytelling. Hosted by Pooja Bhamrrah and Sachiin Kumbhaar, the evening featured stunning runway showcases, celebrity judges and breathtaking fashion moments. Miss Diva 2025 celebrated talent, confidence beyond just crowns. Ayushree Malik and Vipra Mehta Crowned Miss Diva 2024 Winners, View Pictures of the Emerging Beauty Queens!

