3 More Test Covid-19 Positive in Assam; Cases Rise to 62

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases to 62 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

A female student of the Regional Dental College in Guwahati tested positive on Friday night, taking the number of cases in Guwahati to six.

"Alert ~ 3 people, incl an Ambulance Driver from Mumbai who drove the 2, test #COVID19 + in Jorhat. Driver sent back to Mumbai. 2 are at JMCH since their arrival in Jorhat," Sarma tweeted.

With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 62 in the state, of which 34 have been discharged, he added.

Two persons - one each from Hailakandi and Kamrup Metropolitan districts - have died due to the disease.

"These are difficult times. My duty is to give finest attention to all. Following social distancing guidelines of the government, met the girl, who tested positive, at Regional Dental College and assured her best care," Sarma said in another tweet.

The girl was tested after she came into contact with a doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who had tested positive on Thursday, he told reporters.

A 16-year old girl was found positive after she died on Thursday at the Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute here.

"We will have to discuss with the Union Health Ministry whether we can declare her death due to COVID-19 as we did not treat her for the disease and she was found to be positive after her death," Sarma had said at a press conference.

Assam has tested a total of 16,167 samples so far for novel coronavirus, while 9,237 asymptomatic persons were identified and kept under home quarantine for coming in contact with COVID-19 positive cases.

According to the daily bulletin of the state government, 34 persons have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 23 others are undergoing treatment.

Nearly 5 lakh people have been screened across Assam, of which 36,818 passengers have been screened at six airports in the state till date, the bulletin said.

