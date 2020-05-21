3 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chandigarh, Count Rises to 216

Chandigarh [India], May 21 (ANI): With three new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the Union Territory (UT) rises to 216, said the UT's Health Department.According to the bulletin, there are a total of 48 active cases and three deaths due to COVID-19 in the city. The bulletin further states that 165 patients have been cured of the disease.In the last 24 hours, India's total count of corona cases has risen to 1,12,359, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, and 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated, and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)