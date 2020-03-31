54,600 MT of Boiled Rice Dispatched to South India: FCI Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Around 54,600 MT of boiled rice and 13,000 MT of raw rice has been dispatched to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka since the announcement of 21-day countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Telangana said."54,600 MT of boiled rice and 13,000 MT of raw rice to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been dispatched since the announcement of nationwide lockdown," a press note read.FCI Telangana stated that it is striving hard to supply food grains all over South India.It said that FCI Telangana has procured 22,187 MT of rice from Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation. Now, it has a stock of approximately 20 lakh MT. It has assured that they can be used for civil supplies demands, as per government instructions.FCI Telangana said that it has another 8.5 lakh MT raw rice of central pool for PDS of the state. (ANI)

