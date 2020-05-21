56-year-old Man Held for Raping Minor Girl in HP

Shimla, May 20 (PTI) A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.

The man was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her neighbour sexually assaulted her minor daughter when she was alone at home, he said.

Singh said an FIR has been registered in the matter at the Kullu police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

