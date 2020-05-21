9 New COVID-19 Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): With nine new positive cases reported in Gautam Budh Nagar, the number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 302 in the district, said the surveillance officer in a bulletin on Thursday.The bulletin also stated that two patients have been discharged. As of Thursday, there are 88 active patients in the district and five patients have succumbed to the deadly virus so far.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 5,175 COVID-19 patients of which, 3,066 have been cured/discharged. So far 127 people have died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)