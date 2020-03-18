A Lifetime of Memories: Jaydev Unadkat on Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat on Wednesday termed his Ranji Trophy-winning moment as 'a lifetime of memories.'On March 13, Unadkat-led Saurashtra clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy title after defeating Bengal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.The 28-year-old bowler bagged two wickets in the final. Unadkat was also the key cog in the bowling wheel of Saurashtra in the recently concluded season."A moment of fulfilment, gratefulness, satisfaction.. A lifetime of memories.. all of it in one frame! #NotGonnaSinkInSoon," Unadkat tweeted.In the picture, the left-handed bowler is seen relishing the moment while lifting the coveted trophy.On March 15, the Saurashtra pacer announced his engagement and shared a picture with his partner on Instagram. (ANI)

