AAP to Fight All Local Elections in Maharashtra, Says Preeti Sharma Menon

AAP National Spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight all the forthcoming local elections in Maharashtra and Mumbai. A statement from the party's national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon said: "AAP's Maharashtra unit has decided to fight all forthcoming local elections including the Mumbai elections and replicate the Delhi model of pragmatism, performance, and people-centric policies."

"We are sure that Maharashtra will shower us with the same faith and love as Delhi has done so," the statement said. Reflecting on the party's victory in Delhi Assembly elections, Memon in the statement said: "The AAP fought the recent Delhi Assembly election with a pragmatic, positive campaign based only upon the work done and the promises fulfilled by the Delhi government. In return, the people of Delhi have showered their love and have brought us back with an enormous victory." Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: BJP Chief JP Nadda Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, Concedes Defeat, Says 'Will Play Our Role as Constructive Opposition'.

"With this resounding victory, it has been clear that the people of Delhi support politics of love and performance and have totally rejected the divisive and communal politics of the Bhartiya Janta Party. We also humbly thank the media and election commission for making this a fair and free election," the statement said.

Memon further said: "The party's immediate focus and commitment are towards fulfilling the 10 guarantees and the promises made in our manifesto, and we will perform all our duties as an elected government must, by bringing complete social and economic justice to the people of Delhi."

"We also affirm that we would work over and beyond our manifesto just like we did in the previous five years. Across the country, the Delhi results have sparked a hope that now there will be politics on governance and not identity," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)