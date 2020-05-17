Afghanistan: Ghani, His Rival Abdullah Sign Power-sharing Deal

World. (File Image)

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 17 (ANI): After months of impasse, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main political rival former Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday signed a political agreement on power-sharing.According to the deal, Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Council and members of his team will be included in the Cabinet, and Ghani will head the government as the President. "The Political Agreement between President Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah has just been signed. Dr Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Council and members of his team will be included in the Cabinet," Sediq Sediqqi, President's spokesperson, wrote on Twitter, adding that details will be further reported by media.The deal comes after months of a feud between the two leaders both claiming to form the government. Abdullah had disputed the results of September's election which declared Ghani as a winner. In March, Ghani and Abdullah formed the parallel government further deepening the crisis.The deal comes after the United States also expressed its frustration regarding the standoff between the two leaders.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo withdrew USD 1bn in aid after the two long-term rivals refused to compromise and held parallel presidential inaugurations a few hundred metres apart earlier this year. (ANI)

