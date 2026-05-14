1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Mumbai, May 14: The news of Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan's superhit movie 3 Idiots to have a sequel to it, had taken the internet by storm. A source has now revealed that Aamir Khan has officially begun work on the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster. According to an industry source, Aamir Khan has officially started working on the sequel to 3 Idiots. The project is presently in its pre-production phase, and it has been confirmed that the original trio, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, are set to reprise their roles in the much-awaited follow-up. Aamir Khan CONFIRMS ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel Is in the Works, Calls It a ‘Beautiful Story’.

The source further revealed that the sequel will feature a major time leap, which means the characters will no longer be at the same stage of life as seen in the 2009 film. Interestingly, the biggest twist surrounding the project is its timeline. While a time jump has been confirmed, it is still unclear whether the story will unfold before or after the events of the original film. The insider maintains that only Aamir currently knows the exact direction of the storyline. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani, who helmed the original blockbuster, is also reportedly returning to direct the sequel. ‘3 Idiots 2’: Vicky Kaushal in Talks To Play Fourth Idiot in Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan’s Rancho from 3 Idiots, became one of the most iconic characters in Indian cinema, loved for his humour, wisdom, and refreshing outlook on life. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots featured R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in key roles The film became a huge blockbuster worldwide, and crossed ₹400 crore globally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).