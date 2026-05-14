1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The AI-generated short film Happy Birthday Joshi, backed by actor Ajay Devgn, has secured the award for Best AI-Generated Film at the International Short Film Festival of India (ISFFI) in Goa. Featuring actor Vatsal Sheth in a leading role, the project marks a significant milestone for the integration of generative artificial intelligence in Indian cinema. The win highlights a growing trend of utilising advanced technology to enhance narrative storytelling in the regional film circuit. ‘Golmaal 5’: Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Comedy Film To Break THIS Franchise Tradition.

Prismix Studios’ AI Short Film ‘Happy Birthday Joshi’ Shines at WAVES International Short Film Festival Goa

Happy Birthday, Joshi distinguishes itself by being one of the first Indian short films to extensively utilise artificial intelligence as a primary creative tool. Produced by Prismix Studios with the support of Ajay Devgn’s NY VFXWaala, the project was designed to test how AI can assist filmmakers in achieving high-quality visuals and complex sequences that are typically difficult to execute in short-form formats.

The film focuses on delivering a meaningful narrative while leveraging AI to handle technical and aesthetic elements. By combining traditional acting with AI-driven environments, the production team sought to demonstrate that technology can act as a bridge to more ambitious storytelling rather than a replacement for human performance.

Vatsal Sheth Celebrates the Recognition

Following the announcement in Goa, actor Vatsal Sheth shared the news on social media, expressing his pride in the project's success. He characterised the win as a major milestone for the production team and the studio, emphasising that the goal was always to use technology to serve the story.

"Yaaaasss….we won!!!" Sheth wrote in his celebratory post. "Happy Birthday Joshi winning Best AI Generated Film is a big moment for all of us at Prismix Studios. We set out to tell a meaningful story using AI as a tool—and this recognition makes the journey even more special." He further dedicated the award to the team and those who supported the experimental venture.

Vatsal Sheth Elated Over ‘Happy Birthday Joshi’ Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vatsal Sheth (@vatsalsheth)

Future of AI in Cinema

The recognition of "Happy Birthday Joshi" comes at a time when the global film industry is increasingly debating the role of artificial intelligence. By backing an AI-centric project, Ajay Devgn has positioned his production interests at the forefront of this technological shift in Bollywood. Entertainment News | Parents Kajol, Ajay Devgn Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Daughter Nysa Devgan.

Watch ‘Happy Birthday Joshi’:

About Prismix Studios

Prismix Studios is an AI-driven production venture led by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who serves as the company's Chairman. The studio is co-owned and managed by a leadership team that includes actor Vatsal Sheth as the Chief Executive Officer, Danish Devgn as the Chief Business Officer, and Sahil Nayar as the Chief Creative Officer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Vatsal Sheth). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).