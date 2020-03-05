AFI Issues Advisory to Athletes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday issued an advisory to athletes, coaches and support staff amid the outbreak of coronavirus.The decision was taken in a meeting, which was headed by AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla. Chairman AFI Planning Committee Dr Lalit K Bhanot, AFI treasurer Pradeep K Srivastava and Secretary Delhi Athletics Association Sandeep Mehta were also present at the meeting.The committee advised Chief Coach, Deputy Chief Coach, National Campers, Coaches and Support Staff that athletes should not be allowed to go out of the camps and attend any private and public functions.It also issued that athletes must not be trained with anyone from outside the camps to ensure non-campers are not training with the campers and separate time slot be allotted to them.It further advised that medical centres must report immediately if symptoms of flu or other sickness are noticed in athletes.AFI also stated that WHO health advisory must adhere to which includes avoiding close contact with people suffering from an acute respiratory infection. WHO also advised avoiding unprotected contact with farm and wild animals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)