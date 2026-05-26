Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident: 6 Dead and Several Injured as Delhi to Bihar Bus Overturns in Unnao (Watch Video)

Unnao, May 26: At least six people were killed and more than 10 others injured after a bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao on Monday, officials said. The bus, on its way from Delhi to Bihar, reportedly lost control and overturned near Kilometre Marker 262 under the jurisdiction of Auras Police Station. Among the deceased was the sub-inspector, Ramchandra, who had travelled from Siwan, Bihar, to Delhi with the prisoner Chhatrapal and was returning when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, those critically injured have been referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre. Further details are awaited. Earlier, in a separate incident, four members of a family, including three children, were killed and a woman was seriously injured after a speeding truck trailer ran over people sleeping outside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. Police said 35-year-old Neeraj died on the spot. Three children sleeping with him, 13-year-old Anurag, 10-year-old Anshika and 6-year-old Anshu also lost their lives in the accident. Raigad Road Accident: 8 Killed After Tourist Vehicle Falls Into 1,000-Foot Gorge in Maharashtra; Rescue Operation On (Watch Videos).

According to local residents and eyewitnesses, the trailer was coming from the Mahmoodabad side at around 1 am when it went out of control. The vehicle allegedly crushed the family sleeping outside their home and later rammed into a roadside tree. Neeraj's wife Aarti, sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to the district hospital trauma centre before being referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow for advanced treatment. Khaja Moizuddin Accident Video: Hyderabad Lawyer Run Over by SUV Outside Home, Family Alleges Planned Murder.

Delhi-Bihar Bus Loses Control and Overturns in Unnao

According to villagers, the family had been sleeping outside due to continuous power cuts and extreme heat in the area. Locals alleged that the trailer driver was asleep inside the vehicle while the steering wheel had been handed over to the helper, leading to the accident. Following the incident, panic and chaos gripped the area as residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)