Andhra Assembly Speaker Disregards Social Distancing at Event

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram violated social distancing norms after he attended an essential items distribution programme at Korlakota village in Srikakulam district.YSRCP workers and volunteers from different villages in the district had participated in huge numbers in the event organised on Thursday. However, nobody followed social distancing.This drew flak from opposition parties that no lockdown restrictions were observed at the speaker's event. (ANI)

