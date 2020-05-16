Andhra CM Releases Rs 2,800 Crore for Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released Rs 2,800 crores towards Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefitting 49,43,590 farmer families towards investment incentive ahead of the Kharif season and said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), which would start functioning from May 30, would bring in a paradigm shift in agriculture system in the state."Every farmer family will get Rs 7,500 as the first instalment under the scheme of which Rs 2,000 was already credited in April aggregating to Rs 3, 675 crores. In the second instalment Rs 4,000 will be given in October for Rabi and Rs 2,000 during Sankranti taking the total amount to Rs 13,500 for five years though in the manifesto it was mentioned that Rs 12,500 would be given as Rythu Bharosa for a period of four years," Reddy said.He further said, "As the majority of the farmers have small and very small landholdings, one hectare or less, the amount would be useful for kick-starting the agriculture operations. The amount is transferred cutting across party lines and the list of all eligible farmers is displayed at Village Secretariats and if anyone is left out they can still avail the benefit or call 1902 helpline. The scheme is extended to tenant farmers, endowment lands and assigned lands as well.""In the times of coronavirus too, we have ensured that the Marketing Department could log a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore and farmers could get the MSP even for crops that do not come under MSP purview and even for perishable goods. This was done because of the Market Stabilization Fund created to check such market fluctuations and ensure MSP to the farmers. Free power is being given to farmers from about 82 per cent of the feeders. YSR Janata Bazars would come up soon," he added.The Chief Minister also said that by the month-end, 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) would be set up which will serve as a one-stop-shop to all agriculture and allied fields immensely benefiting the farmers. (ANI)

