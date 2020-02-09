Andhra Farmers Pray in Telangana for Amravati as Sole Capital

Amaravati/Mulugu (Andhra Pradesh/Telangana) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A group of farmers and women from the Amaravati region in Andhra Pradesh went to Medaram in Telangana on Saturday to attend a tribal festival where they offered prayers that Amaravati should be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. They travelled in a special bus from the Amaravati region in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and reached Medaram in Mulugu district of Telangana. There they offered prayers to the tribal Goddesses.As per local traditions they took holy dip at Jampanna Vagu. They wished that the "Goddesses change the mindset of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and retain Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra". They raised slogans "Jai Amaravati".Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is a fair of tribal Goddesses. It is one of the biggest fairs in India, particularly, it can be considered as the biggest tribal fair. It attracts lakhs of devotees from all tribal areas of south and central India. (ANI)

