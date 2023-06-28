One of the world’s most celebrated violinists, Anne-Sophie Mutter has been playing for almost half a century and is celebrating her 60th birthday with a concert tour."Classical music makes you happy," is a sentiment that Anne-Sophie Mutter would endorse anytime, as she tells DW. So it's no wonder that even now, as she celebrates a birthday, she is staying true to her melodious path.

Mutter is celebrating her birthday with a series of concerts alongside Mutter's Virtuosi, a group she founded from among the fellows of her foundation. The near-sellout audience at the Berlin Philharmonie, for instance, responded with thunderous and exuberant applause.

And as usual, the star violinist displayed her characteristic virtuosic drive, her flawless tone and signature elegant gowns.

Passion for the violin

Mutter's response to the observation that not even pop icon Madonna has managed to stay at the top as long she has is reserved.

"I just do what I really love, and what fulfills me,” she says, adding: "If you're lucky enough to discover something early on that makes you happy, and that you can make your career, then it doesn't play a role whether you can pursue that career for 10 years or 50 or more.”

The story of how legendary conductor Herbert von Karajan discovered her in 1976 and mentored her has been told so often that even Mutter seems tired of telling it. But she remains grateful to Karajan for giving her something very special that distinguishes her career to this day.

She has always abided by a fitting Karajan quote: "'Those who have achieved all their goals have probably set them too low.' Yes, that has absolutely become my creed in everything I do,” she said.

A foundation to support young talents

Mutter has first-hand experience of the difference having a mentor can make for a young person.

With her organization, Freundeskreise der Anne-Sophie Mutter Stifting,, founded in 1997, and the charitable foundation of the same name that emerged from it in 2008, she tries to give back what she received from Karajan and others at the start of her career. She wants to share her experience, her work ethic, and also her enthusiasm with the young musicians.

She also wants to exert influence and say a good word for prodigies.

"You can't leave much to chance when it comes to the life of a young musician," she says ambiguously. Her taking fellows from her foundation on her birthday tour with her is perhaps an attempt to avoid that," she said. "And observing Mutter as she works and interacts with the young musicians, it's obvious how much joy it brings her."

Still open to new things

The musician has remained young and curious at heart, continually exploring new music and commissioning compositions. Some especially spectacular creations where the concert compositions by her second husband, the late composer and conductor André Previn, and the second violin concerto by the legendary writer of film scores, John Williams.

Over the course of her long career, Anne- Sophie Mutter has won just about every award imaginable, including the Praemium Imperiale from Japan, Sweden's Polar Music Prize, and the German Opus Klassik.

But for the mother of two, happiness is defined by more than just musical success. "When my children are in the concert hall. Then everything is there that I hold so dear to me."

