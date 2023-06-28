Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Dhruv Shorey carried the sublime form he showed in the latest Ranji season to Duleep Trophy as his composed 135 took North Zone to 306 for six on the opening day of their quarterfinal against North East Zone here on Wednesday.

Nishant Sindhu also contributed to the total with an unbeaten 76 after NE Zone fielded by choice in the morning.

Also Read | Duleep Trophy 2023 Quarterfinal: Dhruv Shorey's Hundred, Nishant Sidhu's 76* Take North Zone to 306/6 on Day 1.

Delhi man Shorey was in wonderful touch coming into this match after aggregating 859 runs from seven matches in the 2022-23 Ranji season at an astounding average of 95.44 with three hundreds.

In fact, the 31-year-old was the fourth-highest run-getter of Ranji Trophy the previous season, and all of that form and experience reflected in his innings on the day.

Also Read | IND vs IRE 2023: India to Play Three T20Is in Ireland After Concluding Tour of West Indies.

Shorey took his time to settle on a clement Bengaluru day as the NE pacers, Jotin Singh, Palzor Tamang and Dippu Sangma, found some help.

They did not have the pace to rattle Shorey and his partner Prashant Chopra, but kept them honest with just enough movement away from the batters.

In fact, the first 15 overs produced just 29 runs. However, once they sussed up the conditions and bowlers, both Shorey and Chopra played more freely.

North Zone went into lunch at 115 for 2 in 34 overs and even those wickets were a result of batsmen's indiscretion. Chopra tried to leave a ball from Jotin but his attempt to withdraw the bat was delayed, resulting in a played on.

Left-handed Ankit Kalsi could have easily avoided the poke he made against a delivery from Jotin miles away from the off-stump as he had to walk with a golden duck.

In the post-lunch session too, NE got a couple of fortuitous wickets as Prabhsimran Singh's desire to dominate Imliwati Lemtur resulted in a catch by Kishen Mietam.

A little later, Ankit Kumar was snaffled by Sangma as North Zone looked a tad shaky at 162 for 4 in the 46th over. However, Shorey and Nishant milked 80 runs for the fifth wicket in about 22 overs that released the pressure on North to a good extent.

Left-arm spinner Kishan Singha inflicted two blows in as many balls, jettisoning Shorey and captain Jayant Yadav to reduce North to 242 for 6.

Still nearly 30 overs remaining, North needed a rescue act and it came from Nishant and Pulkit Narang for the seventh wicket, an association that was worth 64 runs.

It took North to a healthy position when the play for the day was called off due to bad light.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)