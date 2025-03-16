Mangaluru, March 16: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mangaluru City Police have arrested two South African women with the possession of a staggering 37.87 kg of MDMA, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, the police said. The police said that the arrested women were part of an international drug syndicate supplying MDMA to Mangalore, other parts of Karnataka, and neighbouring states. Woman Arrested from UP's Ghaziabad for Drug Trafficking, Heroin Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized.

The arrested were identified as Bamba Fanta, 31 and Abigail Adonis, 30. The police said that this was the largest quantity of MDMA that it had ever seized in a single operation.

