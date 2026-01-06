Dehradun, January 5: In a significant development in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand BJP State In-charge and the party's National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam has filed a case against former Jwalapur (Haridwar) MLA Suresh Rathore, actress Urmila Sanawar and multiple political parties. Gautam has denied all allegations, calling them a "well-planned criminal conspiracy" by political rivals like Congress and AAP to tarnish his and BJPs' image.

He claimed that the "accused, under a well-planned criminal conspiracy, prepared false and fabricated audio and video clips and made them viral on social media. Through these audio-video clips, an attempt was allegedly made to tarnish his image, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the party's senior leaders." Ankita Bhandari Case: SIT Searches for Ex-BJP MLA Suresh Rathore and Actress Urmila Sanawar After Audio Clip Controversy.

He further alleged that the viral audio-video clips are being projected as related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, in which BJP leaders are being named to defame them and to falsely implicate Dushyant Kumar Gautam in the matter. It is also alleged that objectionable and offensive language has been used in these materials.

The BJP leader claimed that this entire act (viral audio-video clip) was carried out in "collusion with the Congress party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, and certain other individuals, with the intention of disturbing peace in Uttarakhand and other states, inciting unrest and riots, and mentally harassing BJP leaders. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Police Clarifies No VIP Involved; Actress Urmila Sanawar Summoned After Her Viral Allegations To Cooperate With Probe.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police issued a detailed clarification in the Ankita Bhandari murder case to present the factual position related to the entire case, as misleading information, half-truths, and baseless allegations regarding the case are continuously being circulated on social media and through certain platforms.

Uttarakhand Police has categorically stated that there is no involvement of any VIP whatsoever in the Ankita Bhandari case. This fact has also been clearly acknowledged by the Court. Furthermore, taking seriously the viral audio allegedly involving a conversation between two individuals, the police immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently conducting a detailed and impartial investigation into the matter.

The police further informed that during the initial investigation itself, all the accused were arrested within a few hours, and they remain lodged in judicial custody to date. After the so-called VIP angle surfaced, the police thoroughly verified every individual who visited the resort/hotel. The detailed investigation clearly established that no VIP, as claimed in the rumours, was involved in this case.

Bhandari, a resident of Pauri district, was employed at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh. It was alleged that the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, along with Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, murdered her by pushing her into a nearby barrage.

