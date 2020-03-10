Armed Gang Steal USD 15 Million in Chile Airport Heist

World. (File Image)

Santiago, Mar 9 (AFP) Heavily armed thieves stole around USD 15 million from an armored security truck at Chile's Santiago airport Monday, one of the biggest heists in the country's history.

The gang arrived in the airport's cargo area aboard two vehicles, police colonel Oscar Figueroa told reporters.

"Once inside, they threatened the guards before making off with the money," he said.

In 2017, a gang stole a cash shipment worth USD 19 million from the same airport. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)