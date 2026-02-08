Indore, February 9: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Saturday issued a fresh apology for his controversial remarks regarding Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Speaking to reporters in Indore, the Minister for Tribal Affairs maintained that he never intended to disrespect any woman officer or the armed forces, attributing his statements to a moment of "patriotic fervor."

The controversy dates back to May 2025, when a video of Shah at a public event went viral. In the clip, the minister allegedly referred to Colonel Qureshi—a prominent face of the Army’s media briefings during 'Operation Sindoor'—in a manner that implied she was a "sister" of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. The remarks drew sharp criticism from the judiciary, with the Madhya Pradesh High Court describing the comments as "language of the gutters." Shameful! Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Who Briefed Media on Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

"I have said this many times earlier and I am reiterating it again today that I had no intention of insulting any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society," Shah said on Saturday. He admitted that his words did not reflect his "true feelings" and were spoken in a state of excitement and passion.

The latest apology follows significant legal pressure. On January 19, the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks whether to grant sanction for Shah’s prosecution. This move came after a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed dissatisfaction with the minister’s previous apologies, questioning the sincerity of his "online" and delayed clarifications.

Reflecting on the fallout, Shah stated that the incident has served as a lesson in maintaining public decorum. "In public life, maintaining sensitivity in one's words is extremely important," he said. "I have learned my lesson and I take full responsibility. I will control my speech in the future to ensure such a mistake is not repeated." Vijay Shah Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi: Facing Flak, MP Minister Issues Clarification Over His Derogatory Comments on Indian Army Colonel, Says His Speech Being Seen in Wrong Context (Video).

‘Patriotic Fervour, Not Malice’

#WATCH | Indore | MP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah apologises over his statement on Colonel Sofia Qureshi. MP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah says, "...I had no intention of insulting any female officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society...The words were uttered in a moment of… pic.twitter.com/OpdYCAwhzW — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi gained national recognition for her role in briefing the media on 'Operation Sindoor,' India's military response to terror activities. While Shah initially defended his comments as being taken out of context, the mounting legal scrutiny and the possibility of an FIR have prompted his repeated public expressions of regret.

