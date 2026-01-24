The first song from Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan titled Maatrubhumi, was released on Saturday by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. The patriotic track features Salman portraying Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, paying tribute to India and the sacrifices made by soldiers. ‘Maatrubhumi’ Song: Salman Khan Shares 15-Second Teaser From ‘Battle of Galwan’, Film’s First Song To Release on This Date (See Post)

Salman Khan Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s Soldier Avatar

The song runs for six minutes and 14 seconds and offers a glimpse into the emotional and professional life of a soldier, balancing family moments with battlefield duty. The music video showcases Salman’s character spending time with his family as well as leading his team during intense military operations. The visuals underline the physical and emotional challenges faced by soldiers in service of the nation. In several sequences, the character is seen expressing gratitude to the country for giving him the strength to protect the motherland. Actress Chitrangda Singh appears in the video as his on-screen wife. 'Battle of Galwan': Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan’s Film for ‘Distorting Facts’ After Teaser Release.

Salman Khan Shares 'Maatrubhumi' Song Post

Maatrubhumi has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with vocals by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Master Mani Dharamkot. The lyrics are written by Sameer Anjaan. Sharing the song on social media, Salman Khan wrote, “#Maatrubhumi Out Now https://bit.ly/Maatrubhumi @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda #HimeshReshammiya @arijitsingh @shreyaghoshal #ManiDharamkot @SameerAnjaan #caesargonzalves @SKFilmsOfficial @SKF_Music @ShamiraahN.”

Fans Reaction

The song received positive reactions from viewers soon after its release. One fan commented, “This patriotic song is better than other songs in Border 2… ARIJIT SINGH IS legend…” Another wrote, “This is what the Salman Khan fans want from Salman Khan. A third user added, “I feel like my songs and voice would've matched Salman Khan very well when he was younger.” ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Salman Khan Releases ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser on His 60th Birthday, Gives a Glimpse Into His Epic War Film (Watch Video)

About ‘Battle of Galwan’

The film is produced by Salman Khan and Salma Khan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17. Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, one of the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives during the June 15, 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley while defending Indian territory. A teaser of the film was released on December 27, marking Salman Khan’s 60th birthday.

Watch ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s First-Ever Father Role

The Galwan Valley clash was part of the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020. Colonel Babu, along with 19 soldiers from the 16 Bihar Regiment, was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award. The visuals of Maatrubhumi provide an early look at Salman’s transformation into a soldier, as well as his family life on screen. The film also marks the first time the actor will be seen portraying the role of a father.

Watch Song ‘Maatrubhumi’:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Salman Khan Films Music). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).