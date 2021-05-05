Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry marked Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2021 on Wednesday by sharing an appreciation post for filmmaker Chloe Zhao who recently won the Academy Award for Best Director for the 2020 drama Nomadland. Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Monster's Ball' star posted a solo picture of Chloe with a note that reads: "Where do I even start with the incomparable Chloe Zhao? As the first Asian woman (and second woman, period) to win an Academy Award for Best Director, she has broken barriers and amplified the voices of those who have been silenced throughout history." Eternals: Did You Spot Harish Patel aka Gunda’s Ibu Hatela in Marvel’s First Teaser Of Chloe Zhao’s Superhero Film?.

"Just like her film, @nomadlandfilm, that explores journeys of self-discovery, Ms. Chloe Zhao is an inspiration to all who strive to find their self, their voice and their talent. Giving you your flowers today and every day, Chloe. Sending you much love. #CrownHer," her caption further read. Zhao took home the Oscar for best direction for 'Nomadland', becoming the first person of colour to bag this award. She is the only second woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win this particular laurel.

In her acceptance speech, Chloe had said, "This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and to hold on to the goodness in each other." 'Nomadland' is Chloe's third feature film, following 2015's 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me' and 2017's much-lauded 'The Rider'. Her next film project is Marvel's highly anticipated 'Eternals', which is currently scheduled for a fall release after being delayed because of COVID-19. Earlier, Chloe had also won a Golden Globe for best director for 'Nomadland', making her the second woman ever to win for helming and the first woman of colour to win in the category.

'Nomadland' is a 2020 American drama film directed, written, and edited by Chloe. It stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West. The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book 'Nomadland: Surviving America' in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is celebrated to pay tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America's history and are instrumental in its future success.

