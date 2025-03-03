At the 2025 Oscars, a moment of nostalgia captivated the audience as Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated their iconic 2003 on-stage kiss, this time on the red carpet. This unforgettable gesture harkened back to the 2003 ceremony when Brody, freshly awarded the Best Actor Oscar for The Pianist, stunned viewers with an impromptu kiss on stage. The reenactment sparked a wave of excitement, as fans were reminded of that unexpected, unforgettable moment that left a lasting mark on Oscar history, blending past and present in a delightful display of camaraderie. Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody and Halle Berry Recreate Their Infamous 2003 Oscars Kiss on 97th Academy Awards Red Carpet (Watch Video).

Netizens React to Adrien Brody & Halle Berry's Kiss on Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

At the 97th Academy Awards red carpet, Halle Berry, dazzling in a shiny silver gown, caught Adrien Brody off guard while he was engaged in interviews. With a mischievous smile, she leaned in and playfully kissed him, leaving the crowd in fits of laughter and applause. Brody's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, joined in the moment, clapping and sharing in the lighthearted atmosphere. As Berry turned to Chapman, she flashed a playful grin and quipped, “I’m sorry!” further enhancing the fun and spontaneous spirit of the unexpected exchange. Check out netizens' reaction to this viral kiss. Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor for ‘The Brutalist’, His Second Academy Award.

Adrien Brody & Halle Berry's Kissing Video - Now & Then

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreate steamy Oscars kiss 22 years later. 😍 https://t.co/TEJxtLpTte pic.twitter.com/8tsiJRcPJc — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2025

'Swiss Cheese'

Now if I tried that shit. My wife turnin me into Swiss cheese pic.twitter.com/coW8XeVAG7 — Din (@Dintixn) March 3, 2025

'Crowd Claps Now But..'

Crowd Claps now but Adrien Brody claps both those lady’s cheeks tonight and I don’t mean their face cheeks — PushRoot (@Pushrootgang) March 3, 2025

'Pissed Off'

Oh no. The wife may be clapping but she’s secretly pissed off. Hollywood is the place where freaky stuff happens, you have to pretend to be ok with it even though you’re not. Buddy is going home to an argument. — The Great Game (@PowerSocialLife) March 3, 2025

'Tough Ride Home'

That's going to be a tough ride home. — D Mk (@wickedsmaahht) March 3, 2025

For the unaware, Adrien Brody won his second Oscar for Best Actor at the 97th Academy Awards for his role in The Brutalist. He portrayed László Tóth, a Holocaust survivor who seeks the American Dream through architecture. The film spans 30 years of Tóth’s life. His character challenges societal norms with his unconventional designs. Brody’s powerful performance cemented his place as one of Hollywood’s top talents.

