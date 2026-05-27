Ayodhya: CNG Auto Rickshaw Carrying Devotees Bursts Into Flames at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Passengers Escape Safely (Watch Video)

Ayodhya, May 27: A CNG auto-rickshaw carrying devotees burst into flames at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident. Speaking to ANI, auto driver Chandraprakash Sharma said a major tragedy was narrowly averted as all passengers escaped safely, though the vehicle was completely gutted in the fire. E-Bike Battery Blast in Haryana: 55-Year-Old Dies After Electric Scooter Battery Explodes While Charging in Narnaul.

"I drive my vehicle here in Ayodhya, but my home is in Nandigram, Bharatpur. A major disaster was narrowly averted today. Fortunately, no one involved in the incident suffered any injuries, but the vehicle itself was completely gutted by the fire," the driver said. In a separate incident, on May 20, a massive fire broke out at the 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop near the New Bus Stand Rapid Metro station, leaving three vehicles heavily damaged. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. Electric Scooter Blast in Moradabad: E-Scooty Explodes in UP Causing Massive Fire, Video Surfaces.

Visual of CNG Auto Bursting Into Flame

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: A CNG auto-rickshaw carrying devotees at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk burst into flames this morning. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/17pR9qySwU — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

According to the Fire Department, the fire broke out at 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop near the Rapid Metro station, the New Bus Stand, Hindon Dharam Kanta. Sharing details regarding the scale of the damage and the rescue operations, Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said, "This morning, around 5 am, we received information that there was a fire at the 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop on Meerut Road. Immediately, two of our vehicles reached the spot. The fire was completely extinguished in about half an hour. Three vehicles were damaged in the incident. There was no loss of life."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)