An electric scooter exploded in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, causing a massive fire, as seen in a viral video. The incident reportedly occurred while the e-scooty was charging, leading to a sudden blast. However, it is not confirmed. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The explosion raised concerns over EV battery safety, highlighting the risks of overheating and short circuits. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, while locals remain alarmed over the increasing cases of electric vehicle fires. It is not yet clear the electric scooter of which company. E-Scooter Blast in Kashmir Video: Battery of EV Explodes While Charging in Srinagar; Two Injured, House Damaged in Explosion.

Electric Scooter Blast in Moradabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)