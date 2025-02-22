Balrampur, February 22: Three students were killed after they were hit by a speeding truck while they were on their way to check the location of their examination centre on Saturday, police said. According to police, the victims were identified as Shivam (16), Vikas Yadav (18) and Ajay Yadav (16). The accident occurred on the Balrampur Bahraich National Highway when the students were riding a motorcycle. A speeding truck hit their vehicle near Pilibhit village and they died on the spot, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said. Nashik Road Accident: 4 Killed, 7 Hurt in Separate Accidents on Mumbai-Agra National Highway in Maharashtra.

The students were going to check the location of their examination centre for the UP Board examinations starting from February 24, Kumar said. He added that the police have seized the truck, while the truck driver fled. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added.

