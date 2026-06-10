Bharathiraja, Veteran Tamil Actor-Director, Dies at 85; Kushboo Sundar Mourns His Passing

Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja, whose films redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 85. The news of his demise left the film industry in mourning, with several actors and filmmakers paying tribute to the legendary director. Among them was actor, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar, who shared an emotional note remembering the filmmaker's contribution to Indian cinema. Pahlaj Nihalani Dies: Govinda, Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Others Attend Last Rites of Late Filmmaker.

The actress, on Wednesday, took to her X account to share she was "devastated" by the loss and described Bharathiraja's passing as a "gloomy cloud" over Tamil cinema. Remembering him as one of the industry's most respected filmmakers, she said his absence would be deeply felt by cinema lovers across generations. "Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema," she wrote.

Kushboo Sundar Grieves Over Bharathiraja's Passing

Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind… pic.twitter.com/p5a6yhn95y — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 10, 2026

The actress further reflected on the director's lasting impact on filmmaking, calling his movies a true "school of filmmaking" for aspiring filmmakers. Khushbu also recalled a personal memory, revealing that Bharathiraja had often spoken about making a film with her, a wish that will now remain incomplete.

"His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of filmmaking. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said, 'Let's do a film with me in 2 pigtails.' That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot, Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," she added.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of Iyakkunar Immayam for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include Kizhake Pogum Rail, 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and Mudhal Mariyathai, many of which are regarded as classics today. His final directorial work was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai. Salim Kumar Dies at 56: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Pens Emotional Tribute, Says 'Your Departure Has Become an Unending Sorrow'.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.' His unreleased film Pulavar will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Maharaja.