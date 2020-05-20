Biggest Spike of 32 COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 20 (PTI) Jharkhand reported the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 32 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 281 on Wednesday, officials said.

There are 149 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 129 people have recovered so far. As many as 130 of the total 281 cases are migrants, according to a medical bulletin.

Eighteen new cases were from Garhwa district, while five people tested positive in Koderma district, said D K Singh, director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi.

Garhwa district civil surgeon N K Razzak said all the 18 people, who came from outside the state, were in quarantine centres.

East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla said five people tested positive in Jamshedpur.

Giridih civil surgeon Awadhesh Kumar Sinha said the two new COVID-19 patients were migrants who had returned from Surat in Gujarat and were put up in a quarantine facility after they reached.

Hazaribag district Deputy Commissioner Bhuvnesh Prasad Singh said a person, who returned from Mumbai, was afflicted with the disease.

Gumla district Civil Surgeon Vijaya Bhengra said a person tested positive for coronavirus and he returned from Maharashtra.

Three persons have died in the state so far since the first case was detected on March 31. PTI

