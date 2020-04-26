Bihar's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 251

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 26 (ANI): Nine more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 251."We are ascertaining their infection trail," said Bihar Principal Secretary (Health), Sanjay Kumar.Meanwhile, state health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday that a total of 2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the door-to-door survey conducted in many districts."The Bihar government is conducting a door-to-door survey in many districts. In this survey, 71,25,000 people have been tested, in which 2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19. Out of these, the samples of 1,890 people have been sent for testing," an official statement quoted Singh as saying. (ANI)

