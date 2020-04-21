BRO Constructs Key Bridge over Subansiri River in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Despite the prevailing lockdown situation in the country, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the Daporijo bridge over Subansiri river, observing utmost precautions in view of COVID-19, to connect a strategic line of communication in Arunachal Pradesh, the Defence Ministry said on Monday."Bridge on Daporijo River is a strategic link towards the LAC between India and China. All supplies, rations, constructional material and medicines pass over this bridge," the Defence Ministry said in a release.According to the release, work had started for construction of the bridge on March 17, 2020 by 23 BRTF."Finally after 27 days on April 14, 2020 the bridge was jacked down successfully and safely on the supports. It has been successfully upgraded from class 24 tons to class 40 tons thereby allowing heavier vehicles to pass catering for not only Army requirements but the future Infrastructure development requirements of Upper Subansiri district. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu inaugurated it over video conferencing and open for traffic movement from today," it said. (ANI)

