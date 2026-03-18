Beijing, March 18: A vocational college in Sichuan province has gained international attention after announcing a week-long spring break specifically designed to encourage its students to experience romance. Sichuan Southwest Vocational College of Aviation confirmed that it will suspend classes from April 1 to April 7, urging its student body to "go out, enjoy the nature, and fall in love" during the hiatus.

The decision comes at a time when China is grappling with significant demographic shifts, including a declining birth rate and a shrinking marriage market. By providing students with dedicated time to socialize and explore personal relationships, the college administration aims to foster a more "humanistic" educational environment. Friendship Marriage — What Is It? Chinese Youth Turns To Growing Relationship Trend To Avoid Societal Pressure, Rules and Other Details About Union Without Romance Explained.

Why a Chinese College Is Telling Students To ‘Fall in Love’ During Spring Break

College officials stated that the "spring break for love" is not merely a vacation but an extension of the school's educational philosophy. The administration believes that by stepping away from the rigors of vocational coursework, students can return with a refreshed perspective and improved social confidence.

The policy encourages students to document their experiences through travel logs, photography, or creative writing. This holistic approach is intended to balance the intense pressure often associated with the Chinese higher education system. China Squeezes Japan on Dual-use Exports Amid Taiwan Spat.

This initiative is not unique to Sichuan Southwest Vocational College of Aviation; several other vocational colleges in China have implemented similar "spring breaks" in recent years. These programs are often viewed through the lens of national efforts to encourage younger generations to prioritize family and relationships.

As marriage rates in China hit record lows, educational institutions are increasingly being seen as venues where social habits can be influenced. While some critics argue that romance cannot be scheduled or manufactured by an institution, supporters suggest that giving young adults the "time and space" to interact is a necessary step in a high-pressure society.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).