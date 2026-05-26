BTS Open American Music Awards 2026 With Pre-Taped ‘Hooligan’ Performance From ARIRANG World Tour (Watch Video)

BTS made a grand return to the American Music Awards after four years, delighting fans with a special performance of their new track 'Hooligan' during the 2026 edition of the awards ceremony, according to E! News. Group members Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and V walked the red carpet at the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. American Music Awards 2026 Winners: BTS Sweeps 3 Major Honours, ‘Golden’ Wins Song of the Year – Full List Inside.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the event marked BTS' first appearance at an award show since 2022. The group delivered a high-energy rendition of their song Hooligan, which was first released in March this year. However, instead of performing live on stage, BTS presented a pre-recorded performance filmed during the May 24 Las Vegas stop of their ARIRANG World Tour.

BTS Open AMAs 2026 With Epic Performance

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Despite the performance being pre-taped, Queen Latifah had teased the group's appearance during the ceremony, building excitement among fans.

This year's AMAs also marked a milestone moment for the globally popular K-pop group. BTS made history at the 2017 AMAs when they became the first Korean group to perform on the show, marking their U.S. television performance debut, according to E! News.

The appearance also comes after BTS members completed their mandatory military duties in South Korea following the group's extended hiatus announced in 2022. Since reuniting, BTS released their 10th studio album Arirang and announced a world tour in support of the project earlier this year.

In an interview in April, Jin revealed that the tour was initially planned on a smaller scale.

"When we first got our tour plans, it didn't have very many stops," Jin said. "And it was only going to last about three to four months. I said: 'Now that we're back, we promised so many people that we would come and meet them, and I feel like this is breaking our promise.'" BTS is nominated at this year's AMAs in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer and Best Male K-Pop Artist. ‘Sold-Out King Strikes Again’! Fans REACT As BTS Jungkook’s CKJK Collection Sells Out in 30 Minutes, Crashes Calvin Klein Website Worldwide.

Reflecting on the group's success, RM humbly compared BTS to global music stars like Taylor Swift. "They are greater artists than us," RM said. "We're just so small. We're just a boy band from Korea," according to E! News.