FIFA World Cup 2026: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Aespa’s Karina and BTS’ J-Hope Celebrate South Korea’s Epic Victory Against Czechia

South Korea kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a nail-biting 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic on June 12, 2026, igniting a wave of celebration across the nation and among its most prominent K-pop stars. The dramatic win at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, saw the Taeguk Warriors overcome a one-goal deficit to secure crucial points in Group A, a feat not achieved in an opening World Cup group stage match for 16 years. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Mexico and South Korea Kick Off Group A with Wins.

Aespa's Karina and Winter Join the Roar

Among the most visible celebrity supporters were Aespa members Karina and Winter, who were present at the Estadio Akron as part of the 'World Cup Coca-Cola Away Cheering Squad'. Dressed in vibrant red cheering outfits and proudly waving the Taegeukgi (Korean national flag), the duo immersed themselves in the electrifying atmosphere. Their videos and photos from the stadium quickly went viral, with fans dubbing them 'victory fairies' following South Korea's dramatic turnaround.

Aespa Karina and Winter Cheer for South Korean Football Team Amid FIFA World Cup 2026

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Karina, sharing her excitement, posted a heartfelt message: "It was so delicious, and I cheered really hard. I'm moved… The players worked so hard." Prior to their stadium appearance, Karina had also shared on social media that she would be wearing bangs to cover an allergic reaction, showing her dedication despite personal discomfort.

BTS's J-Hope Shares His Excitement

BTS member J-Hope also joined in the national jubilation, taking to his Instagram story to share his passionate support. Ahead of a concert in Busan, J-Hope posted a screenshot of the match broadcast with the caption, "Fighting, South Korean players!" His overwhelming emotions were evident as he followed up with fiery heart emojis after Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winning goal, sealing South Korea's memorable comeback. BTS held concerts in Busan on June 12 and 13, 2026, as part of their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUSAN' and 13th debut anniversary celebrations.

BLACKPINK's Lisa Shows Her Support Amidst World Cup Performance

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Lisa made her own mark on the global football stage, performing at the US opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12. She joined Brazilian singer Anitta and Nigerian artist Rema to perform their collaborative single, "Goals", a song from the tournament's official album.

Lisa, Anitta and Remma Bring ‘Goals’ to FIA World Cup 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Beyond her performance, Lisa also conveyed her support for the South Korean team by posting a photo wearing a Paris Saint-Germain FC uniform adorned with national star Lee Kang In's name and number. Her performance, however, garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising her artistry while others raised criticisms or accusations of lip-syncing.

BLACKPINK Lisa Shows Support for South Korea Football Team

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

South Korea's Thrilling Victory Against Czech Republic

The Group A encounter between South Korea and the Czech Republic was a true test of resilience. The first half remained goalless, but the Czech Republic broke the deadlock in the 59th minute with a header from captain Ladislav Krejci. South Korea, however, refused to yield. Hwang In-beom netted the equaliser in the 67th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. The decisive goal came in the 80th minute from substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu, securing a memorable 2-1 comeback victory for the Taeguk Warriors. Zee Issues Warning on Unauthorised FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming and Branding in India.

This momentous win marks South Korea's first opening World Cup group stage victory in 16 years, fueling hopes for their journey deeper into the tournament. South Korea is set to face Mexico on June 18 and South Africa on June 24 in their upcoming group stage matches.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).