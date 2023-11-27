Business News | 2nd Edition of Federal Bank Kochi Marathon to Be Held on February 11, 2024

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 27: The second edition of the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon, organized by CleoSportz, with the objective of promoting health and fitness quotient of citizens, will be held on February 11, 2024. The Federal Bank Kochi Marathon is also organized with the long-term objective of promoting Kochi as a sports tourism hub and create a clean green safe Kochi.

Also Read | ByteDance Layoffs: TikTok Parent Begins Mass Layoffs in Gaming Division.

The marathon will be held in five categories - Marathon (42.195k), Half Marathon (21.097k), 10km Run, Green Run (3km) and a run for people with disabilities and differently abled. Runners participating in Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10km Run should have participated in any recently held marathons.

Green Run will be a total celebration run and is expected to witness participation from various strata of society including colleges, schools, housing societies, women's groups, corporate employee groups, NGOs, etc. The participants of the Green Run can submit messages and themes for a Clean, Green, and Safe Kerala. The best entries will be rewarded with prizes.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Doctor Undergoes Four Stitches on Face After Golden Retriever Attacks Her in Noida, Case Registered Against Pet Owner.

FBKM 2024 will see a new category for people with disabilities and differently abled. This addition will be in association with Raksha Society, a not-for-profit organisation that is dedicated to addressing the needs of children and young adults with neuro developmental disorders.

The Marathon was announced in a colourful function held at Crowne Plaza, Kochi. Anju Boby George, Athletics Federation of India Senior Vice President, Hibi Eden Member of Parliament, MVS Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank, Kuriakose Conil, Senior Vice President and Zonal Head of Federal Bank, Dr Johnson Varghese, Medical Director, Cleosports Owners Anish Paul, Byju Paul, Sabari Nair, M R K Jayaram, Vipin Nambiar, Joseph Anthony, Raksha Society Secretary Anila Ninan, Crown Plaza G M Dinesh Rai were present.

In order to make the marathon a grand success, CleoSportz is planning to rope in top brands, state government institutions, NGOs, students, runners, and others. Federal Bank Chief Marketing Officer M. V. S. Murthy said that it is a great privilege to associate with the marathon as the first edition was a great success even though organised within a short span of time. He expressed the hope that the marathon will be able to achieve its desired goals in the second edition.

Anish Paul, Sabari Nair, Byju Paul and M R K Jayaram of CleoSportz stated that it is a great honour to organise the second edition of Kochi's own marathon. They added that to promote Kochi as a sports tourism destination they will work hand in hand with the Kerala Police and GCDA. They further said that the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon is a great example of the success of the public-private partnership model and are very much thankful to everyone for their support.

For more information please contact:

CleoSportz

PNRWA-71

Panampilly Nagar

Kochi, Ernakulam

Kerala 682036

www.kochimarathon.in

+91 98470 43434

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)