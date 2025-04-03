NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3: Numeric UPS, a leader in power backup solutions, proudly celebrates over four decades of innovation, reliability, and commitment to ensuring uninterrupted power supply across India. Founded in 1984 by Ramasamy G. Chellappan, Numeric was among the first to introduce high-efficiency UPS systems in India and has consistently set benchmarks in the industry, transforming power backup solutions with cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach.

Also Read | 'This Is What Dads Do': 'Dabba Cartel' Actress Anjali Anand Recalls Dance Teacher Kissing Her on Lips at 8, Controlling Her Life Till 14 in Shocking Revelation (Watch Video).

Over the years, Numeric has played a pivotal role in enhancing power reliability for businesses, industries, and households. The company's unwavering dedication to quality and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner across multiple sectors, including critical infrastructure, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance). Today, Numeric proudly provides power continuity to over 70% of Indian airports, more than 150 metro stations, leading hospitals, and prominent commercial enterprises.

Marking this milestone, Ravindran SK, Chief Business Officer of Numeric UPS, expressed gratitude towards customers, partners, and employees. "Success for us extends beyond business growth; it is about making a meaningful impact. For 40 years, we have remained dedicated to sustainability and innovation. Our cutting-edge energy-efficient UPS solutions optimize power management while reducing carbon footprints. Coupled with a state-of-the-art Customer Excellence Centre, we have introduced Virtual Remote Assistance (VRA)--a first in the segment--enabling real-time troubleshooting, predictive maintenance, and expert guidance without the need for on-site visits. This not only enhances service efficiency but also minimizes downtime and operational costs for our customers.

Also Read | Did Shikhar Dhawan ‘Confirm’ Relationship With Sophie Shine? Ex-India Cricketer’s ‘Most Beautiful Girl in the Room is My Girlfriend’ Remark at Event Sparks Speculations (Watch Video).

He further added, "As we look ahead, our focus remains on responsible corporate growth. What we have achieved in the past 40 years, we now aim to accomplish in the next 10--because the possibilities before us are infinite."

Numeric's legacy is built on its pioneering contributions to the power solutions industry Moving forward, the company is advancing power continuity with high-density, energy-efficient solutions in a compact footprint. With lithium-ion integration, strategic R&D investments, new manufacturing facilities, and compliance with Legrand Group's Eco-Design guidelines, Numeric is poised to power critical applications like data centers with innovation and sustainability."

As Numeric enters its next phase of growth, it remains focused on promoting a culture of innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity.

Numeric is the leading UPS manufacturer that offers sustainable power solutions to users all over the globe with 2 world-class manufacturing units. With an experience of more than 40 years, the brand has succeeded in building a credible clientele base spread across different domains. Numeric is a GLOCAL company, i.e., the combination of 'global' expertise with deep 'local' market knowledge. The clean energy solutions are certified by PEP Eco Passport, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and SA 8000:2008 OHSAS 18001:2007. Numeric also has the widest service network in the industry, with more than 250 direct service centres and over 900+ technically proficient engineers, supported by a 24x7 Customer Excellence Centre.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)