New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/Mediawire): The world was already on its way to growth and adoption in the education technology space when the coronavirus-induced pandemic kicked things into overdrive.

In the last year and a half, the new normal has prompted education providers around the world to identify and establish tech-based learning solutions.

Also Read | Xiaomi MIUI 13 Announced, Check List of Devices To Receive Stable Update.

This ongoing departure from traditional instruction has been particularly pertinent for the Indian higher education space, where education technology has been driving purpose-led learning and industry-relevant training.

Sunstone Eduversity, India's fastest growing higher education provider, has been at the centre of this transition by using technology to make every learning outcome visible in real-time and actioned upon for every student.

Also Read | Income Tax Returns Filing For 2020-21: With December 31 As Last Date, Here’s How To File ITR Before Deadline.

Here are the top 5 tech innovations in education being driven by the Sunstone team:

1. AI-Powered Admissions: An AI-powered, all-in-one video interviewing platform in the screening process to enable evaluation of students at scale.

2. VR Driven Campus Tours: Immersive virtual campus tours and experiences using cutting-edge technologies like Virtual and augmented reality.

3. Measuring Students Journey Through Machine Learning: Collecting data about every aspect of the student's journey at Sunstone Eduversity to build an AI/ML Engine that can recommend the right learning modules and map them to a career path that matches their intrinsic talents.

4. Sunstone Spaces: Building tech-enabled classrooms tech which will automate attendance using facial recognition, measure classroom engagement and faculty performance.

5. Automated Training and Skills Gap Identification: A fully remote campus training and placement office is being curated where students will be connected to the right opportunities by automatically assessing them against requirements and then assisting them with skills gap identification.

Here's a more detailed look into tech solutions being driven by Sunstone:

AI-Powered Admissions

(Image: fully dynamic and automated admissions)

Problem: Limited seats and exhaustive admission processes make a student's transition from school to college life an ordeal. Securing slots for an interview to get into universities creates a manual bias, as a limited number of experts are working with a huge number of students.

The Solution: Sunstone aims to facilitate 25,000 admissions by 2022 by reaching the most remote areas and finding the most deserving candidates.

This will be achieved by integrating AI-powered assessment tools into the Sunstone admission process, which eliminates manual bias and democratises the process by making it accessible all through the year across India.

"Our vision is set to reimagine and reinvent the higher education landscape for the Tier 2 and Tier 3 segment in India. With the resources at our disposal, we are elevating the processes of learning, screening and placement for students at Sunstone."

- Vipin Jain, CTO, Sunstone Eduversity

VR-driven Campus Tours

Problem: With Suntone's 25+ campus partners and an aim to collaborate with 75 campuses by 2022, it is practically impossible for students to experience every campus physically. Moreover, students traditionally aren't granted complete access to campus infrastructure before admission, and checking out colleges physically has become an even bigger challenge since the pandemic.

Solution: At Sunstone, we are building Virtual Reality to offer prospective students comprehensive tours of the campus through our official website. With VR, students will be able to see every detail of the campus from their homes, which will help them make more informed choices in terms of campuses.

Enabling Tech-led Learning With Sunstone Spaces

Problem: A large percentage of students come to class to clock in attendance, and their engagement remains poor - one of the many loopholes the traditional student evaluation system has been unable to address.

Solution: Sunstone's smart classrooms, known as Sunstone Spaces, feature automated attendance using facial recognition for all students. This, in turn, would help the faculty keep track of the classroom more effectively and also facilitate virtual lectures with guest faculty.

Additionally, Sunstone Spaces will measure classroom engagement and faculty performance more efficiently. The current academic ecosystem provides limited guidance in terms of learning, and that's where the Sunstone algorithm will flip the norm by interpolating all parts of a student's headspace: what engages them more? What makes them lose interest? What encourages them? This will develop intelligent and corrective feedback for students as well as the faculty.

Ultimately, this tech-led system will help curate the Sunstone Index, which is meant to create a multi-dimensional GPA to help the faculty and the recruiters to evaluate student skills more accurately.

Measuring Student's Journey Through Machine-Learning

Problem: A blanket evaluation, which is prevalent in the current academic ecosystem, leaves much to be desired when it comes to individual requirements and unique skill sets of students.

Solution: Keeping track of each and every student's journey is how we create #EducationThatWorks a reality for every student. The most important factor that drives this commitment is a personal touch that caters to every individual's specific skill set. The students' activity is supervised end-to-end with the help of machine-learning and artificial intelligence. It helps in accumulating essential data points to accelerate their learning paths and offer remedial actions.

This information, combined with AI and machine-learning, will formulate personalized learning modules to equip students with the right tools to embark on a career path that matches their talent.

Automated Training and Skills Gap Identification

Problem: Traditional pedagogy focuses on archaic, input-driven instruction, resulting in a disconnect between the skills acquired by students and industry demands. This has given way to a widening skills gap among the youth in India.

Solution: Sunstone is building an automated skills gap identification system. This is a fully remote training and placement office, where students will be able to connect to the right opportunities and seek assistance according to individual requirements. This will help generate opportunities at scale and empower students to make the right career decision.

Conclusion

Sunstone is leveraging tech to optimise every student experience to revolutionise higher education in India. The main objective is to make learning a fast and enjoyable process. It is a step towards leveraging technology to fulfil Sunstone's vision of celebrating 200,000 student journeys by 2026.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)