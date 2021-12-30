Mumbai, December 30: As the last date for the filing of Income Tax returns for 2020-21 approaches (assessment year 2021-22), it is natural that those trying to file their IT returns will be anxious given the deadline is December 31, just a day away. On Wednesday evening, many netizens took to Twitter and shared images of glitches which marred their attempts to file the Income Tax returns. The government has always maintained that those trying to file returns should not wait for the last date to file returns to avoid last minute hassles and glitches.

Here's How To File The Income Tax Returns In Case You Haven't Done So (Steps For Online Mode)

1. Go to the Income Tax e-Filing portal, www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

2. Login to e-Filing portal by entering user ID (PAN), Password, Captcha code and click 'Login'.

3. Click on the 'e-File' menu and click 'Income Tax Return' link.

4. Select 'Submission Mode' as 'Prepare and Submit Online' after PAN details are fetched.

5. Click on 'Continue'

6. Fill all the applicable and mandatory fields of the Online ITR Form.

7. Choose the appropriate Verification option in the 'Taxes Paid and Verification' tab.

8. Choose E-verify option

9. Click on 'Preview and Submit' button, Verify all the data entered in the ITR.

10. Submit ITR.

Over five crore income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year ended March 2021 were filed till Wednesday evening, the I-T department said. "More than five crore income tax returns for AY 2021-22 filed till 5:45 pm today!" the income tax department had tweeted on Wednesday.

