Business News | Aadhaar App Crosses 21 Million Downloads in Three Months: Govt

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday said the new Aadhaar App has crossed 21 million downloads within three months of launch, highlighting growing public adoption of the platform for digital identity services.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, "The Aadhaar App is witnessing strong public adoption with over 21 million downloads within three months, bringing services to people's fingertips and making life easier."

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The ministry said users are increasingly using the app for services such as updating mobile numbers and addresses without visiting physical centres.

"So far over 2.8 million (28 lakh) people have updated their mobile numbers using the new Aadhaar App. Similarly, nearly 6,00,000 people have used the App to update their address," the release stated.

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The ministry described the Aadhaar App as a "next-generation mobile application" aimed at offering Aadhaar holders a "secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, show, share and verify their identity."

The release added that the increasing usage of the platform reflects public trust and also underlines the app's role in improving accessibility of Aadhaar-linked services.

"The growing public adoption showcases not only the trust of residents, but also the new App's role in making Aadhaar services more accessible and user-friendly, thus enabling ease of living for Aadhaar number holders," the ministry said.

The app also comes with several digital identity and privacy-focused features. These include face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock and unlock options, authentication history tracking, and a QR-based editable contact card that can be used in place of physical visiting cards.

According to the ministry, the Aadhaar App is designed to support multiple day-to-day use cases, including hotel check-ins, hospital admissions, event entry management and identity verification of gig workers and service partners.

"These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity's (OVSE) QR code scanning. It facilitates age gating, hospital admissions, visitors' management, event entries, identity verification of gig workers and service partners, among many such use cases," the release added. (ANI)

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