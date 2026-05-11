US: High School Counsellor Has S*x With Student on Campus in North Carolina; Arrested

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A former high school guidance counsellor and basketball coach has been taken into custody following allegations of a s*xual encounter with a student on school grounds. Amber Elizabeth Walker, 39, was arrested Friday, May 8, after an investigation by local authorities reportedly uncovered evidence of the incident, which is alleged to have occurred last Wednesday at Asheboro High School in North Carolina.

Charges and Immediate Dismissal of the Accused Teacher

Following the arrest, school officials confirmed that Walker was terminated from her positions as both a guidance counsellor and the girls' basketball coach. She currently faces two felony counts of a s*x act with a student. US Shocker: Former High School Teacher Sentenced to 15 Months After She Admits to Having S*x With Student.

The investigation began after a tip was provided to authorities. According to the arrest warrant, investigators "quickly developed evidence confirming the allegation," though specific details regarding the nature of the evidence or the age of the student involved have not yet been released.

District Response and Safety Protocols

Asheboro City Schools released a statement addressing the incident and the safety of the student body. The district emphasised that they are cooperating with law enforcement while adhering to privacy regulations. "Asheboro City Schools is aware that a former employee of the district has been taken into custody in connection with alleged inappropriate activity," a district spokesperson said. "This matter is currently being handled through the criminal justice system. Due to state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to provide further details at this time," the statement added.

The spokesperson furtjer added, "The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. Asheboro City Schools maintains high standards for professional conduct and inappropriate actions are strictly prohibited." US Shocker: Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter in West Virginia, Later Has S*x With Husband; Awarded 2 Life Terms.

Background on Employment of the Basketball Coach

Walker was a visible figure within the school community. Only two months before her arrest, the school district had publicly encouraged students seeking college scholarships to coordinate with her for assistance. The case remains under active investigation by local law enforcement. It is currently unclear when Walker is scheduled to make her first court appearance regarding the felony charges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WFMY), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).