Delhi: Man Posing As Water Purifier Mechanic Targets Residents in National Capital by Trying To Break Into Houses; CCTV Footage of Suspect Surfaces

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Residents in northwest Delhi are on high alert following a series of attempted assaults and robberies allegedly carried out by a man posing as a water purifier mechanic. Local authorities have registered a case at the Keshav Puram police station after a recent incident involving a senior citizen, while families in nearby Pitampura and Maurya Enclave have reported similar encounters. CCTV footage of the suspect has circulated widely on social media, prompting calls for urgent police intervention.

Keshav Puram Incident and Police Response

The most recent report emerged on May 8 from a housing society in Keshav Puram. According to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), an unidentified man gained entry to the premises by introducing himself as a repair technician. He reportedly targeted several homes during the afternoon hours, a time when many residents are alone. Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death by Attackers in Gautam Vihar, Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

Video Shows Man Trying To Break Into Houses in Delhi by Posing As a Mechanic

STORY | Unknown man posing as mechanic tries to break into houses in north west Delhi; case filed Panic gripped parts of northwest Delhi after an unidentified man allegedly posing as an water purifier mechanic was found linked to multiple incidents of attempted assault and… pic.twitter.com/hz0Q77wijC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2026

"We appeal to residents to remain alert after an unknown man entered our society on May 8, posing as a repair worker," said Mukul Tanwar, president of the C-Team Block RWA. "He went to several houses and tried to gain entry on the pretext of fixing water purifiers. In one instance, a senior citizen woman raised an alarm after he allegedly attempted to attack her with a sharp weapon, forcing him to flee," Tanwar added.

Delhi Police stated that a case has been filed under sections 333 (house trespass) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials confirmed that dedicated teams are currently analysing CCTV footage and recording statements to establish the suspect's identity.

Linked Crimes and High-Value Robberies

The investigation has drawn comparisons to an April 21 incident in the Maurya Enclave area, where a suspect used a similar ruse to gain access to a residence. In that case, the intruder allegedly attacked a teenager who answered the door. The victim's family alleged, "The accused came to our home pretending to be known to the family and suddenly attacked my son with a sharp weapon when he opened the door." The teenager suffered severe hand injuries requiring surgery. The attacker reportedly confined the boy in a bathroom before fleeing with approximately INR 4 lakh in cash and gold jewellery valued at INR 25 lakh.

Resident Concerns and Alleged Suspect Identity

Locals have expressed growing frustration over the lack of an arrest despite the availability of digital evidence. While some residents have identified the suspect as a man named Ajay Bagga, police have not yet officially confirmed the individual's identity. Witnesses claim the suspect carries a sharp-edged weapon concealed in a bag and appears to specifically target households where women or senior citizens are present. Following the May 8 incident, the suspect reportedly discarded a weapon in a vacant plot before escaping the society. Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Brutally Killed in Bhalswa Dairy Area, Family Says Police Ignored Earlier Death Threat Complaints (Watch Video).

Safety Measures and Ongoing Inquiry

As the search continues, RWA leaders and police have urged the public to verify the credentials of any service workers before allowing them into their homes. "We are sharing all available evidence and CCTV footage with the police and hope strict action is taken to prevent any such incident in future," Tanwar added. Delhi Police have reassured the community that the investigation is in progress and apprehending the suspect remains a priority.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).