Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Abhasa Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, one of India's most sought-after, private, and ultra-luxurious rehabilitation centers enters its 4th year of operations. Launched in June 2019 in Coimbatore, they opened their second branch in Karjat, Maharashtra last year, and the third center (in Coimbatore) is expected to be opened shortly. Plans are afoot to open a new center in the Capital of India shortly after the Coimbatore venture.

"Abhasa has treated over 500 individuals in the last years. There is a growing demand for rehabilitation centers like ours. People from all walks of life have issues that need to be addressed," said Gayathri Arvind, Founder and Managing Director, Abhasa. "The demand for rehabilitation is rising. We believe in providing individual attention and ensuring absolute confidentiality. We believe in a holistic approach when it comes to treating our patients as we understand that addiction is a disease that needs to be treated, it's not always the client's fault and just like you would treat any other disease addiction should be addressed as well" she pointed out. Abhasa means "Constant Exercise" in Sanskrit. The two existing rehabilitation centers have treated patients ranging from substance addiction, alcohol, gaming, mobile, depression, neuro disorders, and a lot more. The third center located in Coimbatore will be functional in the coming weeks with 50 beds. The reason behind Abhasa's success is how they work in harmony with nature, exercise, group and family therapy, and their unique approach. Every activity however small has a meaning to it and is explained to the clients and family members.

