Abhee Ventures Sets New Record with Rs500 Crore Sales of Abhee Aaria Apartments in Just 24 Hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3: In a remarkable achievement, Abhee Ventures has made a historic mark in Bangalore's residential real estate market by selling luxury apartments worth Rs500 crore within just 24 hours of launching Abhee Aaria in Gunjur.

Located opposite the serene Gunjur Lake along the Sarjapur-Whitefield Road, Abhee Aaria stands as one of the most prestigious high-rise developments by Abhee Ventures in Bangalore. Spanning across 12 acres of lake-facing land, the project boasts of five towers of 32 stories with over 70 lifestyle amenities and an expansive 60,000 square feet of club facilities.

"We received over 700 applications for this project, and the journey began nearly six months ago. A significant portion of the buyers are young families seeking spacious homes within a green, community-centric environment," shared Nagaraj Reddy, Managing Director of Abhee Ventures.

Abhee Aaria's strategic location has played a vital role in its success. The development sits within a thriving hub, surrounded by more than five international schools within 2 Km radius. With the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) cutting across just 500 meters away, residents will have seamless connectivity to the upcoming metro line on Sarjapur Road which would be just 10 mins drive. Additionally, the project enjoys direct access to the 320-ft wide IRR road, enhancing connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Whitefield, Sarjapur Road and the e-city office hubs, making it one of the most sought-after locations in East Bangalore.

The upcoming 1000-acre SWIFT City, a new IT hub near Sarjapur, will further elevate the area's appeal, positioning it as a prime destination for working professionals. This large development will be just 3.5 Km from Abhee Aaria.

Designed with a focus on holistic living, Abhee Aaria features a unique "breathe-friendly" architecture, including a two-acre Central Forest, elevated walkways, a pet park, a heated swimming pool, and two massive clubhouses. With 85% open spaces across five 32-storey towers, it provides a luxurious and sustainable lifestyle. Development comes with 1,2 and large 3 Bed residences which are 3 sides open for best breathing experience.

"Our vision with Abhee Aaria is to create an integrated ecosystem of luxury residences, surrounded by nature. The overwhelming pre-launch response has inspired us to open up new inventory for buyers seeking homes that offer both comfort and an enriching lifestyle," said Nagaraj Reddy, Managing Director of Abhee Ventures.

Having delivered over 16 successful projects in recent years, Abhee Ventures is now poised to redefine the Bangalore skyline with new landmark developments.

