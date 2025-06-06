NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6:ACE, a leading name in NCR's real estate landscape with a distinguished legacy of over 14 years, has launched an exclusive premium residential project Ace Verde along the rapidly developing Yamuna Expressway corridor. This new enclave will feature meticulously designed homes of 3 and 3.5 BHK configuration tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern urban families.

Ace Verde is a part of a 100-acre integrated development by Ace, located at Yamuna Expressway. The master plan features residential plots under Ace Acreville, along with an upcoming commercial hub. It also encompasses educational institutions, petrol pumps, and other essential infrastructure to support a self-sustained community. The project is envisioned as a seamless blend of contemporary design, smart infrastructure, and lush green surroundings--offering residents a neo classical architecture with melange of greens and open sky lines for a modern lifestyle with natural tranquillity. With a meticulously planned plotted community as its backdrop, the project ensures every home enjoys uninterrupted, picturesque views--offering a rare blend of openness, privacy, and scenic tranquillity. Adding to its premium offerings, the project includes two exclusive clubhouses for leisure and recreation. From fitness to recreation, the project is equipped with top-tier amenities including a gym, Pilates zone, swimming pool, cricket pitch, and a multipurpose court--ensuring something for every lifestyle.

Speaking on the subject, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of ACE, said, "Ace Verde on the Yamuna Expressway reflects our ongoing commitment to building sustainable, well-connected communities. We aim to create living spaces that go beyond meeting the needs of today's homebuyers--spaces that inspire elevated lifestyles through green design and smart urban planning."

The Yamuna Expressway continues to emerge as one of NCR's most dynamic real estate growth corridors, bolstered by ambitious infrastructure developments including the upcoming Noida International Airport, proposed high-speed rail to Chandigarh, and enhanced civic and transport networks.

Having already established a significant footprint along the Expressway through its residential townships and commercial ventures, Ace now reaffirms its dedication to transforming the region into a thriving hub for both end-users and investors with the launch of Verde.

With over 16.5 million sq. ft. of successfully delivered projects and approximately 30 million sq. ft. currently under development, ACE continues to earn the trust of discerning buyers by consistently delivering excellence in design, innovation, and timely execution.

