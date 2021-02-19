Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a call for the generous hearts to step ahead and contribute, Tamannaah has associated with Tring's Icons for Change initiative to support a cause that is extremely close to her heart. The actress went live to garner donations for Devika, an ailing widowed-mother who is fighting a battle against multiple myeloma, just to live for her only two sons.

Devika who is Tamannaah's colleague, associate producer, dialogue co-writer, and dubbing supervisor for the Bahubali franchise, was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018. This was the same year she lost her husband to kidney and cardiac failure. While she was forced to battle all these challenges and her disease, she made sure she turned into both mother and father for her children.

A family that had lost all their life-savings to medical treatments and a bread-earner, Devika took it on herself and made ends meet for her sons. As survival turned tough, she experienced an aggressive relapse and is seeking an advanced treatment which is Car-T cell therapy and is only available in China and a few select countries.

Having worked with Devika and knowing her personally, this became a cause that turned personal for the South Indian and Bollywood actress - Tamannaah Bhatia. She then united with Tring, India's largest celebrity engagement platform, and called for donations through its Icons for Change Initiative to support Devika's cause.

'Icons for Change' is an instrumental platform that is held dear by celebrities and helps them support and raises funds for a cause close to them. As a grateful gesture for the donations that come in for this cause, Tamannaah will be conducting live video calls and Personalised Recorded Video Messages for the donors. The entire remuneration generated from these video chats and messages, on Tring, will be contributed towards Devika's treatment.

Tring has extended its support to Devika to help her come back home to her family with a healthy and happy gift of life. For this, they have associated with Ketto.org, India's most trusted crowdfunding platform. Ketto.org and tring are hosting a zero platform fee fundraiser and not charging any commission or mark-up fees on the donations.

Commenting on the fundraiser Devika said, "I would like to thank Tamannaah for putting in her precious time and effort into this initiative. I'm overwhelmed by the response I have been receiving for my medical fundraiser. However, I had to revise my goal amount to INR 2.95 crores to seek treatment in other foreign countries due to travel restrictions in China.

Thanks to all the Ketto donors, friends, family, and the film industry, We have successfully raised almost 50 percent of the goal amount. What once seemed like a far-fetched dream maybe soon fulfilled. My gratitude to Tamannaah, Ketto and Tring for collaborating together to help me in my Fight Against Cancer."

"Tamannah and I had a great working relationship. She is as dedicated to her work as she is to the causes she supports," adds Devika.

Tamannaah and Tring, want to make sure Devika reunites with her children. Donate now and help her in this fight against cancer!

To be a part if this initiative, please visit: www.tring.co.in/tamannaahspeaks.

